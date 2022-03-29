Moran homers, Raiders split district series with Warren County

Caleb Moran blasted a 2-run home run and Aiden Robertson tossed his second complete-game to power the Red Raiders past Warren County 6-1 Tuesday night at Powers Field in Manchester.
The Raiders improve to 4-6 overall with the win and even up their District 6-4A record at 2-2.
It was a much-needed bounce back win for Coffee County after dropping a tough decision Monday night in McMinnville.
Tuesday night was a different story. The Raiders took the lead in the first and never gave it up behind the strong right-arm of Robertson, who struck out 10 batters over 7 innings of work while only allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run. He needed just 89 pitches to complete all 7 innings.
Meanwhile, at the plate Moran blasted a 2-run home run and freshman Cole Pippenger was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs. Robertson added 3 hits and an RBI at the plate.