MONDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: Coffee Middle volleyball, frosh football win

Coffee County had a few area sports teams in action Monday night.
CMS Volleyball 2, Warren County 0
After dropping a match to Warren County 2-1 earlier in the year, the CMS Lady Raiders served up some revenge Monday night in Manchester with a 2-0 win, winning 25-8 and 25-14.
Meanwhile, the JV Lady Raiders won 2-1.
WMS volleyball 0, Cascade 2
Westwood struggled to an 0-2 loss Monday at Cascade, losing 21-25 and 14-25. Audri Patton had a pair of kills in the loss and Maggie Brei 4 service aces.
The JV Lady Rockets put on a solid performance, winning 2-1: 23-25, 25-12 and 15-5.
Jules Ferrell had 3 service aces and Reece Finch added 5.
Red Raider Freshman football 20, Warren County – 0
The freshman / JV Raiders went on the road and shutout Warren County Monday night in McMinnville.