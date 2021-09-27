MONDAY ROUNDUP: Westwood soccer, CMS volleyball advance in tournaments

Area sports roundup: Monday, Sept. 27
Westwood soccer
Westwood opened the quarterfinals of the conference tournament with a 4-1 win over Sewanee St-Andrews Monday afternoon at Dyer-Bouldin Field in Manchester.
Westwood got four goals by four different Lady Rockets: Jenny Sanchez, Abigail Bellamy, Anjelica Montealegre and Bailey Barsenas, who added an assist. Anna Rutowski had two saves in goal for Westwood.
The Lady Rockets will now play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at WMS in the tournament semi-finals.
CMS Volleyball
The CMS Lady Raiders beat no. 6 seed Harris to open the CTC conference volleyball tournament Monday.
The win means CMS will play Warren County in the semi-finals Tuesday – first serve set for 5:45 p.m. at Harris Middle.
Also on Monday, two Lady Raiders were named to the all-conference volleyball team: Bella Hennessee and Carrington Saner.