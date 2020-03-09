Monday Prep Scoreboard and Tuesday Prep Schedule

Monday Prep Results
CHS Baseball lost to Columbia Central – 7-3 – See the story HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer blanked North Franklin – 8-0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball edged Warren Co – 6-5(7 innings) – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball doubled up Warren Co – 8-4 – See the story HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Moore County – 9 to 5 – See the story HERE
WMS Softball fell at Cannon Co – 8 to 4 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball beat Warren Co – 5 to 4 – See the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Warren Co – 8 to 1 – See the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule(Weather Permitting)
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Lincoln County
4:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Columbia Central
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Lincoln County
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Warren Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Warren Co
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Cascade
5:30 PM – WMS Baseball at Moore County
6:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Ooltewah