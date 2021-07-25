Monday is first official day of fall sports practice

Monday, July 26 is the first official day of practice for high school fall sports across the state of Tennessee – including football, volleyball and soccer.

The Red Raider football team has been at work, but will begin in pads this week.

Thunder Radio sports coverage gets into full swing on Aug. 5 with Westwood Middle Volleyball as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. The first Red Raider high school football game is set for Aug. 20 at Franklin County, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show delivered by Riddle Trucking and the Al White Ford Lincoln kickoff at 7.

High School football on Thunder Radio is presented by:

Al White Ford Lincoln

Gilley Crane

Attorney Shawn Trail

Sherrill Pest Control

Hulletts Service Center

Bush Insurance

A Winning Attitude

Lovelady Auto Parts

Realtor Brian BB Brown, Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates

Unity Medical Center

Dr. Jay Trussler

Elk River Public Utility District

Dr. James VanWinkle

Common John Brewing Company

Garretson Stone

Owens Provisions & Apparel

Norman Homebuilders

Coffee County Bank

Tri Green Equipment

First Vision Bank

Realtor Steve Jernigan, Coffee County Realty

Peoples Bank & Trust

Nature’s Elite

Mid Ten Turf

Mercantile Cafe Bakery & Gift Shop

Rod’s Body Shop

Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show brought to you by:

Riddle Trucking

Elk River Public Utility District

Gilley Crane

Sherrill Pest Control

Common John Brewing Company

Mid Tenn Turf

Stone Fort Mortgage

Imhoff Landscape Supply

Chris Elam with Russell Barnett Chevy-GMC

The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).

Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.

Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 – OPEN

Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.

An * denotes region game.

Bold games at home.