Monday is first official day of fall sports practice

Monday, July 26 is the first official day of practice for high school fall sports across the state of Tennessee – including football, volleyball and soccer.
The Red Raider football team has been at work, but will begin in pads this week.
Thunder Radio sports coverage gets into full swing on Aug. 5 with Westwood Middle Volleyball as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. The first Red Raider high school football game is set for Aug. 20 at Franklin County, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show delivered by Riddle Trucking and the Al White Ford Lincoln kickoff at 7.
High School football on Thunder Radio is presented by:
Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show brought to you by:
The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.