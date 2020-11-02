Monday CMS basketball games cancelled due to COVID

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider boys basketball team’s schedule for the next two weeks is in doubt due to COVID-19 exposure.
Monday night’s game (Nov. 2), scheduled to be the home opener against North Franklin, was postponed early Monday afternoon.
CMS is scheduled to play Cannon County Thursday and White County and West Tullahoma in conference games next week – those games may need to be rescheduled. Decisions about those games will be made on a case my case basis on gamedays.
As for the Lady Raiders – they can continue playing but Monday’s girls game was postponed due to travel limitations for North. Monday’s games were scheduled to be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series, presented by Mid Tenn Turf.
Have sports scores or information to report? Email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com