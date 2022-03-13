MLB, players agree to new CBA; Braves baseball returns to Thunder Radio this spring

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, paving the way for the 2022 regular season to begin on April 7.
After the MLBPA approved the deal by a 26-12 vote, the owners ratified it Thursday night with a unanimous 30-0 vote, officially bringing the three-month lockout to a close.
The mandatory Spring Training report date for all clubs was Sunday. Exhibition games are tentatively scheduled to begin on March 18.
The defending World Champion Atlanta Braves open the season April 7 in Atlanta against the Cincinatti Reds.