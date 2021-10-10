MLB: Braves and Brewers even at 1-1 as series moves to Atlanta

Showing why he has quickly established himself as one of the game’s top starters, Max Fried once again got the Braves back on track with another of those dominant starts he frequently produced over the past couple of months.
Ozzie Albies capped a two-run third with a double and Austin Riley drilled a sixth-inning solo homer that gave Fried some comfort as he guided the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Saturday at American Family Field.
THUNDER RADIO is your exclusive home for the Braves in Coffee County. Game 3 first pitch is set for 12:07 pm and can be heard live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM.