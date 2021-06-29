Middle TN High School Sports Awards are Wednesday. Here is how to watch

As Thunder Radio Sports reported to you last week, Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball pitcher Keri Munn has been named to the Tennessean All-Midstate Team and is one of six nominees for Tennessean Softball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 30 at the sixth annual Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans and The Tennessean.
This year’s awards will be held virtually. Awards begin at 7 p.m. and can be found online at this link: sportsawards.usatoday.com/middletenn
Munn graduated in May and has signed with MTSU. Munn was 27-4 in the circle for Coffee County through the 2021 season, striking out 268 batters.
Coffee County’s softball team compiled a 34-7-1 record during the 2021 season, finishing as state runner up in a deep run at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May. It was the best single-season finish in program history.