Middle School Swimmers Have Strong Finishes in Saturday Meet

The middle school swim teams of Coffee County and Westwood traveled to Sewanee on Saturday to compete in the Snowflake Invitational. Competing in their biggest meet of the year, the Raider and Rocket swimmers faced their toughest competition of the year thus far. At the end of the day, the Westwood team came home with a 7th place finish in the team standings. Coffee County finished in 8th place.
Westwood’s Abby Gilday had the highest individual finish for the Lady Rockets as she finished in 2nd place in the 50 butterfly with a time of 35.19. For the Rockets, Jack Stowe also grabbed a 2nd place finish in the 200 IM as he posted a time of 2:56.23. Stowe also grabbed 3rd place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:12.23.
Coffee County’s Brayden Kesling had the highest individual finish Red Raiders as he finished in 1st place in the 100 backstroke. Emily Snider had the highest individual finish with an 8th place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:16.02
