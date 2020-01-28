Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Middle School Swimmers Conclude Season at Region Meet on Saturday

The Westwood Middle and Coffee County Middle School swim teams closed out their season on Saturday in the MTHSSA Regional Championship in Nashville. Seven members of the Coffee County Middle School squad qualified for regionals while 5 members of the Westwood Middle School team posted qualifying times.

Westwood Middle School Swim team Regional Qualifiers (Left to Right)Elsie Lazalier, Abby Gilday, Jack Stowe, Ansley Beachboard, Cale Hays

On the day, Abby Gilday of Westwood was the top finisher as she qualified for the finals in the 200 freestyle and finished in 15th place. In the team relays, the Westwood girls finished in 28th place in the 200 freestyle relay and 31st place in the 200 Medley Relay. Individual finishers were:
Abby Gilday – 15th 200 freestyle(finals – 11th in prelims); 16th 500 freestyle
Elsie Lazalier – 29th 100 freestyle; 38th 100 breaststroke
Ansley Beachboard – 50th – 100 breaststroke; 233rd 50 free
Cale Hays – 135th – 50 free;

Coffee County Middle School Swim team Regional Qualifiers (Left to Right) Natalie Wanner, Katelynn Hale, Brayden Kesling, Riley Bellamy, Christian Bourn, Patience Driggers, Emily Snider

For the Coffee County Middle School team, their 200 Medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams each finished in 37th place. Individual finishers were:
Natalie Wanner – 22nd 50 free;
Brayden Kesling – 24th 200 IM; 35th 100 backstroke
Emily Snider – 35th 100 butterfly; 85th 100 free
Katelynn Hale – 41st 200 IM; 86th 100 backstroke
Christian Bourn – 58th 100 breaststroke; 134th 50 free