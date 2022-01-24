MIDDLE SCHOOL SCOREBOARD: Lady Raiders advance; Westwood falls in semi-finals

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDERS
Coffee County overcame a slow start and blew past Warren County 50-20 in the TMSAA Area Tournament in Manchester Monday night.
CMS was led by 17 from Natalie Barnes, 13 from Ella Arnold and 9 from Jaydee Nogodula. The Lady Raiders will play in the tournament finals Friday night in Manchester.
COFFEE MIDDLE RAIDERS
Too many 2nd chance buckets hurt CMS in the opening round of the TMSAA area tournament Monday night in Manchester. CMS lost to 34-26 to end the Raiders’ season.
David Lewis led the Raiders with 11 points. Tallan Crosslin pitched in 8.
WESTWOOD LADY ROCKETS
Westwood led by one at halftime but never could create any separation, falling 38-34 to Walter J. Baird in the James C. Haile Tournament semi-finals Monday night.
The loss ends Westwood’s run for the tournament championship and just marks the Lady Rockets’ 2nd of the year as they fall to 20-2.
Jules Ferrell led WMS with 17 points, followed by Audri Patton with 12.
Westwood will play one final game on Wednesday – at 6 p.m. tip at home for 8th grade night. Boys will follow.