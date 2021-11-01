MIDDLE SCHOOL HOOPS: Coffee County splits at home with North

North made a couple of runs at the lead but Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders kept their distance, eventually pulling away for a 47-34 win Monday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. (click here to listen to the broadcast replay)
The Lady Raiders led 24-15 at the half and 38-21 after three quarters. North closed the gap in the fourth quarter but the Lady Raiders maintained control behind Ella Arnold and her 17 points, along with Natalie Barnes’ 16 points. Jaydee Nogodula pitched in 8.
Coffee County was solid at the free throw line, hitting 8-of-12. That was much better than the Gatorette performance of 4-of-13.
The win improves CMS to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in CTC play. The Lady Raiders travel to South for their first road game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
North Boys 32, Red Raiders 26
A quick start looked like the CMS Red Raiders had finally found some level of comfort on offense Monday night. But it all fell apart.
The Raiders jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but 14 turnovers and missed shots under the basket allowed North to pull ahead and pull away in a 32-26 CMS loss.
The score was tied 13-13 at half at 15-15 after three quarters.
North dominated the 4th, pulling ahead and never really giving the Raiders an opportunity during high leverage minutes. CMS struggled with 14 turnovers – 9 coming in the second half. North started 0-of-9 at the free throw line, but hit 5 of their final 7 to help ice the game.
CMS was led offensively by Luke Campbell and Jase Cashion, each with 8 points. David Lewis added 7. The Raiders fall to 0-3 on the young season, 0-2 in conference play. They will play at South Thursday, Nov. 4.
