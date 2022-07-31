MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Westwood Rockets hit big plays at Saturday Jamboree

Westwood Rocket football had its first preseason tuneup Saturday under new head coach Justin Kanjanabout.
The Rocket offense was able to hit some big plays, but ended up dropping both Jamboree style games.
Warren County 14, Westwood 12
Rocket Matthew White scored both touchdowns for Westwood on big plays. He caught a 40-yard pass from quarterback Kaysen Lowery and then scored on a 40+ yard run.
Grundy County 24, Westwood 15
Once again, Westwood scored on some big plays. Matthew White scored on a 40-yard pitch and catch from Lowery and then hit the PAT. Then Lowery broke loose for a 40-yard running score and made good on the 2-point try.
Westwood will host its annual Blue-White game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.