MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rockets go for DRVC championship Thursday, game to be broadcast live on Thunder Radio

The football Rockets at Westwood Middle School are looking to cap of a perfect season Thursday night.
Westwood (7-0) will host Fayetteville in the Duck River Valley Championship game at Dyer-Bouldin Field. The Rockets beat Fayetteville 26-14 earlier in the season – back on Aug. 20.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and you can hear the call on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Listen on 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, stream on the Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com.