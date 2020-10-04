MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders hang 63 on Wildcats, claim CTC championship

Coffee County’s Middle School Raider football team had revenge on the agenda Saturday.
And now that can be checked off the list.
After losing to Tullahoma Middle in the 2019 CTC Football Championship game, Coffee County started fast and never slowed down Saturday night to spank the visiting Wildcats 63-22 in the 2020 CTC Championshpi Game at Carden-Jarrell Field.
Not only did the win mark a bit of revenge for the CMS Raiders, it capped a perfect 2020 season with a 7-0 record.
Saturday night, the Raiders opened the game with a Caiden Martin kickoff return for a touchdown.
Eighth grade quarterback Cole Pippenger followed that with a touchdown on the Raiders’ first offensive play from scrimmage to put CMS up 14-0 within 20 seconds after a Tullahoma fumble.
Pippenger scored three more touchdowns – all on the ground – before halftime.
By the time Pippenger was done with the Wildcats, he had reached the end zone six times on the ground to go along with one passing touchdown.
Caiden Martin scored two more times after his opening kickoff return.
Manny Gonzales was 7-of-8 on extra point attempts for the Raiders.