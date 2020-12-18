MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With games cancelled, CMS Lady Raiders split up for intra-squad

With their original games cancelled and unable to find a replacement, the CMS Lady Raiders did what they had to do to get game action Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders split into two squads, turned on the scoreboard and brought in referees for an intra-squad scrimmage. Led by Ava McIntosh with 16 points, the White Team left with a 38-25 win and bragging rights.
Channah Gannon added 12 for the White team, to go along with 6 from Natalie Barnes, 2 from Ella Arnold and 2 from Autumn Stover.
Sophie McInturff led the way for the Red team with 11. Olivia Vinson pitched in 6, Peyton Graham and Jaydee Nogodula 3 and Danni Hillis 2.
The Lady Raiders aren’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 5. They will carry an 8-1 record into the new year.