MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Westwood swept by West Tullahoma Saturday afternoon

Brayden Trail (no. 3) handles the ball for the Rockets in a home game earlier this season. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Westwood’s Rockets and Lady Rockets struggled on the road and got swept by West Tullahoma’s Bobcats Saturday afternoon in Tullahoma.

The Lady Rockets fell 37-27 despite a 12-point performance from Jules Ferrell.

Emily Holmes added 4 points for the Lady Rockets, Kadience Medley and Maddie Meacham 3, Rylee Clark and Anna Reed 2 and Keena Seivers 1 points.

The loss splits the season series with West for the Lady Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys struggled to find their offense in a 53-27 loss.

Jayden Carter led the way for the Rockets with 7 points – all coming in the first half. Jaiden Warren added 5, Blake Hillis, Dylen Trail and Caiden Warren all finished with 4 points. Lane Fann added three.

The loss drops the Rockets to 4-8 on the season.