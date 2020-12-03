MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Westwood splits with Webb

Westwood’s Lady Rocket basketball team got an impressive 16 points from Jules Ferrell to go along with 6 from Audri Patton on its way to a 35-25 win over Webb Thursday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.
Also scoring for Westwood: Kadience Medley with 5, Emily Holmes, Maddie Meacham, Keena Seivers and Rylee Clark all added 2 points.
Meanwhile, the Rockets took one on the chin, falling to Webb 59-24.
Blake Cummings led the way for WMS with 6 points.
Both teams are set to be back in action Monday, Dec. 7 when they travel to Cannon County. Tip for the girls game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.