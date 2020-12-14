MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Westwood picks up sweep over Ezell Harding

The Rockets and Lady Rockets of Westwood Middle School swept visiting Ezell Harding Monday night in Manchester.
For the Lady Rockets, it was a double-digit effort from Jules Ferrell to lead the way to a 33-19 win. Ferrell banked 10 points to go with 7 from Audri Patton. Reese Finch added 6, Rylee Clark and Maddie Meacham 4 and Emily Holmes 2.
Meanwhile, Westwood’s Rockets got 11 second half points from Cayden Trail and turned a 17-13 halftime deficit into a 39-35 win over Ezell Harding.
Trail finished with 13 total points to go with 14 from Jayden Carter.
The Rockets also got 3 points from Blake Hillis, 4 from Caiden Warren, 3 from Brayden Trail and 2 from Jaiden Warren.