MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dec. 13, 2021

Coffee Middle Girls – 33, South – 23
Coffee County was cold from the field but a strong defense and 12 points apiece from Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold pulled the Lady Raiders through.
Adalyn Clark added 7 points in the win.
Coffee County 13, South 40
Offense just wasn’t available for the CMS Red Raiders against South Monday night. David Lewis’ 4 points were the most of any Red Raider on the night.
Westwood Lady Rockets 47, Cascade 17
The big three for Westwood had big nights Monday in a conference blowout of Cascade.
Audri Patton piled up 16 points – including four 3-pointers. Jules Ferrell added 14 and Reece Finch 12 in the win for the Lady Rockets, who remain unbeaten in conference play.