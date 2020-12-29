MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rockets win, advance to semi-finals of Alabama Christmas tournament

The Westwood Rockets have advanced to the semi-finals of the Elkmont Christmas Tournament in Elkmont, Alabama with a 38-26 win over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.
The Rockets held a slim 23-18 lead entering the fourth quarter before pulling away behind 9 fourth quarter points from Jayden Carter, who finished with a game-high 12 points.
Rocket Blake Hillis did most of his damage in the second half, as well, putting up 5 of his 7 in the third quarter.
Cayden Trail added 6 points for the Rockets, Caiden Warren and Jaiden Warren 4 apiece, Lane Fann 3 and Brayden Trail tacked on two points from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The win improves the WMS Rockets to 7-8 overall on the season.
The Rockets will play the Elkmont 8th grade team at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the tournament semi-finals. A win would put the Rockets in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. A loss would send them to the 3 p.m. loser’s bracket finals .