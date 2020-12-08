MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rockets swept by Cannon County in close games

Westwood’s Rockets and Lady Rocket basketball teams traveled to Woodbury and left with two tough losses.
The Rockets fell 32-28 despite 14 points from Jayden Carter. Of his 14, 10 came at the free throw line.
Brayden Trail added 5 points for the Rockets, including a 3-pointer, Caiden Warren 4, Lane Fann 2 and Dylen Trail added a point.
The Lady Rockets also lost to Cannon County by just 4 points: falling 26-22.
Keena Seivers scored 7 points for Westwood, Jules Ferrell 5, Rylee Clark 4, Kadience Medley 3, Emily Holmes 2 and Audri Patton added a point.