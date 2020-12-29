MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rockets open Christmas tournament with dominating win

In there first game in two weeks, the Westwood Rockets didn’t show any rust Monday.

Rocket eighth grader Jayden Carter piled up 23 points – 15 coming in the first quarter – and the Rockets blew past Elkmont in the first round of the Elkmont Middle School Christmas tournament in Alabama, winning 58-25.

The Rockets held a controlling 30-13 lead at the halftime break.

In total, 10 different Rockets contributed on the offensive end of the floor Monday. Blake Hillis and Lane Fann each added 6 points, Jaiden Warren 5, Neyland Grant 5, Cayden Trail 4, Blake Cummings 3, Matt Moore, Matthew White and Dylen Trail all added 2 points.

The win improves Westwood to 6-8 on the season. The Rockets will play Lexington at 1:45 p.m. in Alabama on Tuesday, Dec. 29. With a win, the Rockets will advance to the tournament semi-finals at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All games in Alabama.

Cayden Trail gets control of the ball Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 against Ezell Harding. — Thunder Radio photo provided by Greg Meeks, GEM Photography