MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rockets battle to championship game, fall in finals

Westwood’s Rockets pushed Elkmont Middle School to the brink on Wednesday.
But in the end, the Rockets fell just short.
On Wednesday afternoon in Alabama, Westwood fell to Elkmont 40-37 in the winner’s bracket finals to fall down into the loser’s bracket finals. The Rockets bounced back and beat Highland Rim 39-33 to move to the championship of the double elimination tournament. The Rockets beat Elkmont 35-30 to force a deciding game, where the Rockets fell 38-29.
Westwood 37
Elkmont 40
The Rockets exploded for 16 points in the fourth quarter after a slow offensive start, but couldn’t complete a comeback and fell to Elkmont in the winner’s bracket finals. Jayden Carter led the way with 16 points, including 5 in the fourth quarter.
Westwood 39
Highland Rim 33
Rocket Jaiden Warren put in a steady performance to lead the Rockets with 10 points in a 39-33 win. Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter each pitched in 8 to get the Rockets out of the loser’s bracket finals and into the championship game.
Westwood – 35
Elkmont 30
In their third game in a row, the Rockets used 14 points from Jayden Carter and 7 from Caiden Warren to beat the same Elkmont team that they fell to earlier in the day. Cayden Trail and Blake Hillis each pitched in five points for Westwood to force a third game with Elkmont.
Westwood 29
Elkmont 38
In the decisive championship game, Westwood finally ran out of gas and fell to tournament host Elkmont 38-29. The Rockets could only muster 4 points in the final period.
Blake Hillis finished with 9 points to lead the way for the Rockets. Cayden Trail added 6.
The Rockets are now 9-10 overall on the season with one tournament left – scheduled for next weekend at Webb School.