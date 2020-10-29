MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders improve to 1-1 with dominating win over South

Coffee County saw a weakness and exploited it Thursday night against South Middle School in Franklin County.
The middle school Red Raiders attacked the Trojan paint with post Evan Kirby on their way to a convincing 55-38 CTC conference win.
The Raiders have now put up 50 or more points in each of their first two games and are 1-1 on the season.
Kirby dominated in the paint for the Raiders, attacking the basket with every opportunity he got from 8-feet or closer to finish with a game-high 18 points. The Raiders also got 12 points from Brennan Young.
Unlike earlier in the week when CMS fell behind and needed to comeback, the Raiders jumped out to a quick start. CMS took a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and went into the locker room up 24-15. The Raiders scored the first 5 points of the third quarter to seize momentum and begin to pull away.
The Raiders play their first home game of the season Monday night at CMS. The Lady Raiders tip off at 6 p.m. with the Raiders to follow at approximately 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series, presented by Mid Tenn Turf.
Evan Kirby – 18 points
Colter Neel – 2 points
Cole Pippenger – 10 points
Brady Wright – 6 points
Brennan Young – 12 points
Courtland Farrar – 3 points
Will Bruce – 2 points
David Lewis – 2 points