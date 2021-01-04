MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders get 20 from Kirby, hold off late Harris rally in Monday win

Red Raider Evan Kirby goes up with his right hand for 2 of his 20 points Monday night in Manchester. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Evan Kirby put together a 20-point performance for the Red Raiders and Coffee Middle held off a late Harris rally to pick up a 43-31 CTC win in Manchester.

Kirby was dominant inside, outside and at the free-throw line. The eighth-grade post scored 11 In the first half and 9 in the second. He was the benefactor of multiple assists from Brennan Young and Cole Pippenger in the first half for buckets around the basket. He was also 3-of-4 at the charity stripe, and even knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to close the third quarter.

CMS took a 28-10 lead into the locker room and then a 37-19 lead into the fourth period after Kirby’s 3-pointer.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series. Click here to listen to the replay.

But the Eagles took off on a 12-0 run to start the fourth period to cut the Raider lead to 37-31 and possession of the ball with less than two minutes to play.

The Raiders didn’t get on the board in the fourth quarter until there was 1:12 to play on a bucket by Young. But from there it was all CMS. The Raiders closed the game on a 6-0 run.

Pippenger finished with 13 points, Young 5, Farrar 4, and Jase Cashion 1.

The Raiders are now 6-2 overall and 5-2 in CTC play. They host West Tullahoma Tuesday.

Left photo: Cole Pippenger goes to the rim for 2 points. Right photo: Brady Wright looks to pass the ball to Evan Kirby. — Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson