MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Raiders get 20 from Kirby, hold off late Harris rally in Monday win

Evan Kirby put together a 20-point performance for the Red Raiders and Coffee Middle held off a late Harris rally to pick up a 43-31 CTC win in Manchester.
Kirby was dominant inside, outside and at the free-throw line. The eighth-grade post scored 11 In the first half and 9 in the second. He was the benefactor of multiple assists from Brennan Young and Cole Pippenger in the first half for buckets around the basket. He was also 3-of-4 at the charity stripe, and even knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner to close the third quarter.
CMS took a 28-10 lead into the locker room and then a 37-19 lead into the fourth period after Kirby’s 3-pointer.
But the Eagles took off on a 12-0 run to start the fourth period to cut the Raider lead to 37-31 and possession of the ball with less than two minutes to play.
The Raiders didn’t get on the board in the fourth quarter until there was 1:12 to play on a bucket by Young. But from there it was all CMS. The Raiders closed the game on a 6-0 run.
Pippenger finished with 13 points, Young 5, Farrar 4, and Jase Cashion 1.
The Raiders are now 6-2 overall and 5-2 in CTC play. They host West Tullahoma Tuesday.