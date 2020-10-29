MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders roll to 2-0 start

Natalie Barnes racked up 17 points to go along with 9 points from Olivia Vinson as the Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders rolled to a 53-15 win over South Thursday night in Franklin County.
The win moves the Lady Raiders to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in Conference play. CMS has outscored its first two opponents 119-17.
The outcome was never in doubt Thursday night. CMS jumped on top of the Lady Trojans in the first quarter, getting points from four different Lady Raiders. Addi Sartain scored six of her eight points in the first quarter to get CMS rolling and Sophie McInturff finished the first quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Lady Raiders led 18-2 after one quarter and 30-5 at the break.
Coffee Middle will play at home Monday, Nov. 2 for the first time on the season. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. and that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series, presented by Mid Tenn Turf.
Olivia Vinson – 9 points
Natalie Barnes – 17 points
Addi Sartain – 8 points
Channah Gannon – 4 points
Sophie McInturff – 5 points
Peyton Graham – 4 points
Kaylee Mason – 2 points
Ella Arnold – 4 points