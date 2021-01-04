MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders roll past Harris to keep perfect CTC record

CMS Lady Raider Channah Gannon shoots a free throw Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Gannon scored 15 points for the Lady Raiders in a win over Harris. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Rust wasn’t a factor for the Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders after a 20-day layoff.

Eight different Lady Raiders scored points on Monday night (Jan. 4), including 15 from 8th grader Channah Gannon the CMS cruised to a 53-18 beating of visiting Harris Middle School – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series.

Coffee Middle went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter and led 36-12 at the half before taking a dominating 51-14 lead into the final period.

Gannon was dominant in the paint, scoring 9 in the first half and 6 within the first few minutes of the third quarter before sitting the rest of the night.

Lady Raider eighth grader Olivia Vinson (no. 12) fights to get the ball away from an Eaglette Monday night. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Guard Natalie Barnes added 12 points – including a pair of 3-pointers for CMS.

Olivia Vinson added 9 for the Lady Raiders, Ella Arnold 6, Sophie McInturff 5, and Kaylee Mason, Ava McIntosh and Autumn Stover each added 2.

The win improves CMS to 9-1 on the year and keeps the Lady Raiders perfect in CTC play. They will host West Tullahoma Tuesday.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series. Listen to the broadcast replay by clicking here.
Pictued: Ella Arnold, Natalie Barnes, Channah Gannon — Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson