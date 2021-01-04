MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders roll past Harris to keep perfect CTC record

Rust wasn’t a factor for the Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders after a 20-day layoff.
Eight different Lady Raiders scored points on Monday night (Jan. 4), including 15 from 8th grader Channah Gannon the CMS cruised to a 53-18 beating of visiting Harris Middle School – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series.
Coffee Middle went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter and led 36-12 at the half before taking a dominating 51-14 lead into the final period.
Gannon was dominant in the paint, scoring 9 in the first half and 6 within the first few minutes of the third quarter before sitting the rest of the night.
Guard Natalie Barnes added 12 points – including a pair of 3-pointers for CMS.
Olivia Vinson added 9 for the Lady Raiders, Ella Arnold 6, Sophie McInturff 5, and Kaylee Mason, Ava McIntosh and Autumn Stover each added 2.
The win improves CMS to 9-1 on the year and keeps the Lady Raiders perfect in CTC play. They will host West Tullahoma Tuesday.