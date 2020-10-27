MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders demolish East in season opener

Blowout is not a word that does justice to what the Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders did to East Tullahoma Monday night.
Absolute domination would be more appropriate.
Eighth grade Lady Raiders Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon each racked up 20 points and the Lady Raiders rolled to a 66-2 beating of the Lady Panthers at Tullahoma High school.
Eight different Lady Raiders were able to score points in the season-opening win. Natalie Barnes put up 8 points for CMS, Ava McIntosh 2, Addi Sartain 4, Sophie McInturff 8, Peyton Graham 2 and Ella Arnold 2.
The Lady Raiders return to the floor Thursday in another CTC conference game at South. The Lady Raiders first home game will be Monday, Nov. 2. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio, presented by Mid Tenn Turf.