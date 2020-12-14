MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle splits on the road with West Tullahoma

Lady Raider eighth grader Olivia Vinson had a field day against West Tullahoma Monday night – piling up 26 points as Coffee Middle took a 51-29 win.
The Lady Raiders led 33-14 at halftime and 41-16 after three quarters.
Channah Gannon piled up 12 points and Sophie McInturff 11 to join Vinson in double figures. Ella Arnold also picked up 2 points in her first start – filling in for Natalie Barnes, who was out for the night.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 8-1 on the season and 7-0 in CTC conference play.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys were outscored 22-10 in the second half to fall to the Bobcats 37-28.
CMS led 18-15 at the halftime break, but the second half was all West.
Brennan Young led CMS with 12 points. Cole Pippenger and Evan Kirby each added six and Brady Wright and Courtland Farrar 2 apiece.
Coffee County boys fall to 5-2 on the season with the loss.
