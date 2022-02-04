MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee County season ends two wins shy of final four

A Rockvale 3-pointer with 3 seconds on the clock sunk the Coffee County Middle Lady Raiders Friday afternoon, as CMS lost 46-43 in double overtime in the semi-finals of the TMSAA Sectional tournament.
The loss ends the season for CMS. A win would have put the Lady Raiders into the sectional finals and one win away from the TMSAA Final Four.
Natalie Barnes had herself a game for the Lady Raiders in the loss, piling up 22 points. Adalyn Clark pitched in 8.
The loss ends the CMS season with a 22-3 record.