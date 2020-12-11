MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee Co leaves Sparta with sweep

Coffee County Middle School completed perhaps the most challenging of tasks on Thursday.
The Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams each left Sparta with wins – completing a sweep of White County in CTC conference play.
For the Lady Raiders it was about a balanced attack in their 44-29 win. Eighth graders Sophie McInturff and Channah Gannon led the way with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Olivia Vinson added 9, Natalie Barnes 8 and Ava McIntosh 2 to complete the scoring for the Lady Raiders, who are minus starter Addi Sartain who is out with an injury.
The win bumps the Lady Raiders up to 7-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in CTC conference play.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys got outscored 9-5 in the final period but held on and left Sparta with a 31-29 win over the Warriors.
Eighth grade post Evan Kirby led the way with 11 points, 9 coming in an explosive second quarter to give CMS a 19-14 lead at the halftime break.
Cole Pippenger added 9, Colter Neel 7 and Brady Wright 4, including 3 important points in the fourth quarter.
Coffee County is now 5-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.