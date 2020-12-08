MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Coffee Co. cruises to sweep of Harris

Sophie McInturff moves the ball toward the basket during a game earlier this season. McInturff scored 15 points in the Lady Raiders’ win over Harris Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

Coffee Middle School rolled into Shelbyville Monday night and left Harris Middle School with two decisive CTC conference wins.

The CMS Lady Raiders cruised to a 37-14 win, meanwhile the Raider boys jumped out to a 25-3 halftime lead on their way to a 40-16 win.

The Lady Raiders were led by eighth grader Sophie McInturff, who went off and piled up 15 points – 13 coming in the first half. Olivia Vinson added 8 points Natalie Barnes 4, Ava McIntosh 4 and Channah Gannon 4.

The Raiders were minus a couple of key contributors, but Cole Pippenger picked up the slack with 19 points. Post Evan Kirby added 9,  Colter Neel 8, Jase Cashion 2 and Will Bruce 2.