MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Coffee County season ends after first ever sectional appearance

The first ever trip to the state sectional tournament ended in a tough 3-2 loss to Spring Station for the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team.
The loss ends the season with an 11-10 record for CMS.
Spring Station (no. 1 seed) was tied up with Coffee County before scoring a run on a ground out fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth.
Austin Gipson was stellar for the Raiders on the mound in the loss – allowing three runs on four hits over six innings while striking out five. Gipson went 2-for-4 at the plate – accounting for 2 of Coffee County’s 6 hits.