Meeker pitches gem as Raider baseball drops first place Wildcats

Lawrence County visited Manchester Tuesday having not lost a District game in nearly a month – a one-run loss to Lincoln County back on March 16.
Now the Wildcats have two of those district losses.
Raider senior Griffin Meeker was locked in on the mound, not giving up a single earned run and striking out six over a seven-inning complete game that took him just 79 pitches to finish as the Central High School Red Raider baseball team dropped Lawrence County 6-2 in the first game of a two-game series.
The only two runs allowed by Meeker were unearned in the top of the fourth.
Meeker and the Raider defense got into a bases loaded jam in the third inning with nobody out. But Meeker picked up a strikeout and then induced an inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play.
Meanwhile, the Raider offense picked up timely hits – including a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to get Meeker some breathing room. Brady Nugent knocked in a pair with a double down the first-base line and two outs to expand the Raider lead to 6-2.
Braden Brown also had a pair of hits and a run scored. Wyatt Nugent had a hit, a run scored an an RBI. Jacob Holder, Lane Spry, Brown, and Nolan Jernigan all doubled for the Raiders. Meeker had a triple.
The Raider are now 10-4 on the season. The series moves to Lawrence County Wednesday.