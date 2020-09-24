McIntosh, Nogodula, McInturff qualify for state XC meet

The Coffee County Middle School Cross Country girls team had three runners qualify for the TMSAA State Meet after standout performances at the TMSAA Regional qualifier on Thursday.
Sophie McInturff, Jaydee Nogodula and Ava McIntosh all qualified for the state meet with their times.
Meanwhile, Ella Arnold set a personal record with a time of 15:55 and Chloe Hensiek set a personal record with a time of 15:08. The girls team finished seventh overall out of 16 teams.
Meanwhile, on the boys side, Everett Masters set a personal record time of 17:48.
The state meet is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 in Clarksville.