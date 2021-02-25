MaryAnne Walker places 5th in state; first ever Lady Raider wrestler to medal twice

Coffee County High School senior wrestler MaryAnne Walker cemented herself in the Lady Raider history books Thursday at the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Chattanooga.
Wrestling in the 125 pound division, Walker took 5th place to earn a spot on the medal stand. Walker becomes Coffee County’s first ever two-time state medalist in the wrestling program’s history – which dates back to 2005.
Walker won her first match of the day over sophomore Calista Gibson of Sevier County and reach the semi-finals of the tournament, where she lost to Riverdale’s Monteria Bigsby, who went on to win the state title in the 125 pound division.
Walker went on to lose for a chance to wrestle for third place, but won her fifth place match over Gibson.
Mary Wolfrum also wrestled for the Lady Raiders Thursday, falling in her first two matches in the 132-pound division.
Two Red Raiders will wrestle in the state on Friday – Jacob Barlow and Gavin Prater.