Maness, Bullpen Halt Express in Win

Stellar pitching by Nashville’s pitching staff helped keep Round Rock at bay as the Sounds won 4-2 on Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Seth Maness earned his third win of the season and while David Carpenter earned his seventh save of the season.
The first score of the game came from Round Rock when Alex De Goti hit an RBI single in the top of the third to make it 1-0, Express.
Nashville tied the game in the bottom half of the third when Zack Granite scored on an error by Round Rock starter Akeem Bostick.
Two more runs were scored in the fourth inning for Nashville. Patrick Wisdom scored after an error by Round Rock’s Anibal Sierra. Zack Granite hit in the second run on a single that scored Hunter Cole. Eight batters came to the plate in the inning as Nashville took the lead 3-1.
Maness pitched into the sixth inning for the Sounds but found himself in trouble. Round Rock started the inning with a single and double to put runners on second and third with no outs. Jamie Ritchie hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored AJ Reed and Taylor Jones at third. Brett Martin came in to relieve Maness and struck out Sierra and was able to get De Goti to ground out to get out of the jam. The score was 3-2, Nashville after the top of the seventh.
An insurance run was scored for Nashville when Carlos Tocci hit an RBI single that scored Chase d’Arnaud to make it a 4-2 game. That would be enough as Carpenter completed a four-out save to finish the game for the Sounds.
The six-game series will be finalized Wednesday night with first pitch being at 6:35 p.m. The Sounds will start left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.33) while the Express will start left-hander Ryan Hartman (5-1, 4.19).
Post-Game Notes
– With Tuesday’s 4-2 win, the Sounds are now 21-31 on the season.
– Hunter Cole extended his season-long hitting streak to 12 games. He is hitting .533 (24-for-45) with 14 runs, four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in that span. Cole was pinch ran for in the fifth after stretching a single into a double and left the game due to injury.
– Sounds starter Seth Maness went a season-long 6.1 innings and allowed just two runs. It was his second quality start of the season.
– In Carpenter’s seventh save of the season, his 1.1 innings was the longest outing of his season.