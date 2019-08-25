Manchster MYFL Gets Pair of Wins in Shelbyville on Saturday

written by Lawrence Phillips, MYFL President
The Manchester Red Raiders traveled to Shelbyville on Saturday for a triple header with the Shelbyville Golden Eagles
In Division 1 Manchester displayed a juggernaut of an offense with Avery Hodges, Karson Wimley and Macc Chappin scoring two touchdowns each. Kayleb Morris and Christopher Meeks each added a scoring run. One of Wimley’s touch downs was a 60 yard passing play from Morris. Morris also connected with Hayes Shemwell on a pass for a 2 point conversion. Braxson Wilder and Shemwell added extra point runs. The Raiders defense dominated with their second shutout and cruised to a 2-0 start.
Manchester 52 Shelbyville 0.
Division 2 was a defensive battle as both teams struggled on offense. Manchester managed to score on two touchdown runs by Levi Scott. The difference in the game was Torrion Mathis of Shelbyville with three touchdown runs. Neither team managed to get their extra points and Manchester fell to 1-1 on the season with the loss.
Manchester 12 Shelbyville 18
Division 3 was the game of the day with hard won yards on offense and big plays on defense. Manchester struck first with a Caiden Martin run followed by a Landen Abellana extra point run as the Raiders took an early 7-0 lead. Martin then hit Matthew White in stride with a 35 yard pass to go up 13-0. Shelbyville’s Robert Lentz scored on a long run and Steven Bobo added the extra point run to make it 13-7 at halftime.
Early in the 3rd quarter Shelbyville’s Lentz broke away for another long touchdown run and Bobo once again added the extra point as Shelbyville took a 14-13 lead and held it into the 4th quarter.
The Raiders then mounted a time clock devouring drive that ended with a touchdown on a reverse to Isaiah Robledo to make the score 19-14. On the extra point attempt Manchester dialed up a 2 point conversion pass play from Kaysen Lowery to Tyler Martin to increase the lead to 21-14. Shelbyville had one last chance which ended with a “tip drill” pass being snatched away from the Shelbyville receiver by Robledo. The Raiders then ran out the clock to take home the victory and start the season 2-0.
Manchester 21 Shelbyville 14
The SMTYFA teams of the Manchester Youth Football League have next weekend off for the Labor Day weekend and will resume on September 7th on the road at Tullahoma.
The TCYFL teams of the Manchester Youth Football League will finally get underway with the league’s Jamboree in Celina, TN August 31st with games in the Flag, Junior and Senior Divisions against Watertown. Action starts at 2:45 pm.