Manchester Youth Football Teams Sweep Saturday Jamboree Games over Columbia

The Manchester Youth Football League kicked off the 2019 season with a jamboree at Pulaski on Saturday. The Raider teams were dominant in their scrimmage match-ups against Columbia. All 3 Raider teams captured jamboree wins as each pitched a shutout in their jamboree contest.
The Division 1 Raiders opened the day with a 20 to 0 win over Columbia. Manchester got touchdowns by Karson Wimley, Davion Dycus and Avery Hodges in the game.
The Division 2 Raiders followed that up with a 19 to 0 win. Treyvion Mathis scored 2 touchdowns for the Raiders. Levi Scott added the 3rd touchdown.
The Division 3 squad made it a 3 peat on the day for the Red & Black. They got a 13 to 0 win over Columbia. Landen Abellana and Caiden Martin scored the touchdowns for Manchester. Defensively, Zander Gomez and Carter Bell had interceptions for the Raiders.
The Raiders will open the regular season Saturday at home. The Manchester teams will welcome Franklin County to Carden-Jarrell Field for an afternoon tripleheader. The Division 1 team will play at 2 PM. The Division 2 team will kick off at 3:30 and the Division 3 team will play in the 5 PM nightcap.