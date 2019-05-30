Manchester Youth Football League Signups Are Winding Down

Signups for the Manchester Youth Football League continue this Saturday at the Manchester Recreation Center. The signups will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM for the football players AND cheerleaders. The MYFL is looking for boys and girls ages 5 to 12 for the league for the upcoming fall season. The final 2 Saturdays for registration days will be the next 2 Saturdays, June 1st and June 8th. Folks can also register online at the league’s website at: www.MYFLRaiders.com
The league will begin practices in July. Folks needing more information can email Lawrence Phillips at: myflraiders@att.net