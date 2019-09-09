Manchester Youth Football League Report – September 7th

Story by Lawrence Phillips
SMTYFA Resumed 2019 action on the road at Tullahoma on Saturday September 7th.
Division 1 started the day with a touchdown by Avery Hodges and the 2 point conversion from Hodges to Hayes Shemwell. This was followed up by a touchdown run from Kayleb Morris with the extra point added by Davion Dycus.
Shemwell and Karson Wimley added touchdowns to seal the victory as the Division 1 Red Raiders defeated the Division 1 Wildcats 27-0.
Division 2 was led by Levi Scott with two touchdowns and Trevion Mathis with one and Michael Palmer with the extra point following Mathis’s touchdown to hand Tullahoma Division 2 a 20-0 loss.
On the opening kickoff in Division 3 Gabriel Hambly of Manchester fielded the ball and ran for a 70 yard touchdown, followed by an extra point run by Caiden Martin.
On the next possession Manchester stopped Tullahoma on fourth down.
On the next play from scrimmage Caiden Martin sliced through the Tullahoma defense for a score, the extra point failed. On the ensuing kickoff the Red Raiders buried Tullahoma at the 8 yard line and forced a turnover which was followed up with s short yardage run by Landen Abellana. Hayden Lowery tossed the two point conversion to Tyler Martin and the MYFL Raiders took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Manchester’s defense got even more stingy in the second half and scores were added with a pass from Kaysen Lowery to Jase Cashion.
Caiden Martin had a 4 yard touchdown run. Kaysen Lowery to Tyler Martin for a two point conversion and with six minutes remaining in the third quarter the Red Raiders went into victory mode with a continuous clock and a stifling defense and cruised to a 35-0 win over Tullahoma.
The SMTYFA Manchester Red Raiders will be at home at Carden -Jarrell field against Warren County Saturday September 14th with Division 1 starting at 2:00 pm.
The Tri County Manchester Red Raiders will have their opening game of the season at Gordonsville at 4:00 pm on September 14th.
Please come out and support these young men and women at home or on the road, they are Coffee County’s future, and you are guaranteed to see some good football.