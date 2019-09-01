Manchester Youth Football League Report – August 31st

Story by Lawrence Phillips
Manchester Youth Football League traveled to Clay County High School for the Tri County Youth Football League Jamboree on Saturday August 31st.
The Flag Football Division got the afternoon started with a 36-0 win over Watertown’s “A” team flag team with 2 touchdowns each by Trip Trussler, Kyson Norris and Walker Lovelace. Cayden Strickland scrambled for a 39 yard gain and was tripped up at the 6 inch line to prevent a bonus score. The “B” team also made a great showing by posting a 24-0 score with Ethan Proctor and Trey Stevens having two touchdowns each.
The Junior Division (8-9) year olds kicked off their season with a 6-0 victory over Watertown’s Juniors. Jax Nash had the lone score for Manchester.
The Senior division Red Raiders (10-12) year olds came up short with a 6-0 loss to Watertown’s senior division team but Isaiah Deadman had a touchdown called back on a controversial offensive offsides call.
The Tri County side of MYFL will begin their regular season at Gordonsville on September 14th, with the Flag Division starting at 4:30 pm.
The three divisions of SMTYFA will continue play on September 7th at Waggoner field in Tullahoma in the first annual version of the “Battle For the Coffee Mug” Action is set to begin at 3:00 pm.
Everyone needs to come check out these little guys on the Tri County and SMTYFA sides of MYFL, they are Coffee County’s future!