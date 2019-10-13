Manchester Youth Football League Report

compiled by Lawrence Phillips, MYFL President
MYFL was in full swing on Saturday with all six teams in action.
TCYFL Flag Division Loses Close Game. Story by Danny Strickland.
Red Raiders Flag A Group lost 19-7 in a tough game to the Cannon County Lions on Saturday. Kyson Norris scored the Raiders lone touchdown with a 4 yard run and Tripp Trussler tacked on the XP.
B Group won a nail bitter 7-6 with Brodie Alijah scoring on a 2 yard run and Ethan Proctor scoring the XP.
Next week the flag team battles Watertown for Homecoming with a chance at the playoffs with a win.
Red Raiders Whitman Too Much For Cannon County Lions.
Written by Lawrence Phillips
JR Division(8-9 year olds)
AJ Whitman ran for over 200 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 extra points.
Audie Nicoll caused a fumble which was recovered by Gavin Smith. The Raiders only allowed the Lions 12 points and increased their record to 4-1.
Manchester 28 Cannon County 12
Sr Division (10-12 year olds)
Cannon County demonstrated why they sit atop the Tri County standings handing the Raiders a lopsided 48-0 loss. The Raiders couldn’t get around the Lions massive line and couldn’t contain a very large very fast running back.
Manchester 0 Cannon County 48
Manchester Red Raiders Too Elite for Marshall County Elite
The SMTYFA Teams traveled to Lewisburg, TN to face the Marshall County Elite.
Division 1(5-6-7 year olds)
Karson Wimley had a fumble recovery, two rushing touchdowns and 50 yard reception from Kayleb Morris. Davion Dycus added two and also had two fumble recoveries. Avery Hodges, Macc Chappin,Lawson Maychrzak, Brysen
Hall each added touchdowns with Nathan Bogart, Hayes Shemwell and Braxson Wilder all adding extra points. The Raiders defense held another opponent scoreless and the Raiders move to 7-0.
Manchester 46 Marshall County 0
Division 2(8-9 year olds)
Levi Scott ran for three touchdowns. Treyvion Mathis ran for two more and also kicked a two point field goal to lead the Raiders past Marshall County and move to 6-1. Manchester 32 Marshall County 0
Division 3 (10-12 year olds)
Caiden Martin had 2 touchdown runs. Landen Abellana, Isaiah Robledo, Kaysen Lowery each with a touchdown and an an extra point. Lowery also threw a 2 point conversion pass to Tyler Martin. Jase Cashion added an extra point.
The Raiders defense matched the two younger teams by posting another shutout and keep their record perfect at 7-0.
Manchester 42 Marshall County 0
MYFL will close out the 2019 regular season next Saturday October 19th with 6 games and Homecoming festivities at Carden-Jarrell field for both associations. TCYFL will be playing host to Watertown and SMTYFA will be hosting Liberty.
TCYFL games start at 10:00 am. SMTYFA games will start at the conclusion of the Tri County Sr Division game.
Hope to see everyone there.
Go Big Red!