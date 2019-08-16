Manchester Youth Football League Opens Season at Home on Saturday
MYFL cheerleaders[File Photo]
The Manchester Youth Football League will get their Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association(SMTYFA) season underway on Saturday at Carden-Jarrell Field. Saturday’s action features a triple-header of games as Manchester plays host to Franklin County. Due to expected high heat index readings in the afternoon, league officials have moved the starting times up on Saturday. The Division 1 Raiders will take on Franklin County at 9 AM. The Division 2 Raiders will kick off at 10:30 and the Division 3 team is set to get underway at noon.