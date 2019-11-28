Manchester Youth Football League Champs to be Featured on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show

Coming up on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show, we will talk to the Division 1 Manchester Youth Football League Red Raider football team and coaches. The Division 1 Red Raiders(ages 5 to 7) won the Southern Middle Tennessee Youth Football Association Super Bowl on Saturday, November 9th in McMinnville. The Red Raiders completed the season with a perfect 12 and 0 record with an average margin of victory of 38 points. Additionally, the Raiders finished the season without surrendering a point.
Also on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show, we will talk to Coffee County CHS Red Raider basketball coach Micah Williams. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.