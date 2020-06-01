Manchester Youth Baseball to Begin Season on June 8th

The presidents of the Manchester recreational leagues received the green light to begin their seasons in a meeting with the Manchester Recreation Department last week. While adhering to city guidelines set out to protect players, coaches, officials and fans, the Manchester Youth Baseball League began practices last week to return to play on Monday, June 8th.
The Manchester Youth Baseball League season will run from June 8th through July 27th. After losing players due to other commitments, the league was forced to swap teams for some players. All players should have already been contacted by the player’s coach.
The Coffee County Fast Pitch Association has decided to hit the diamond again in September for a fall league. The league is planning another sign-up in July. The Coffee County Soccer League has also decided to hit the field again in the fall with a fall league. The Manchester Slo-Pitch Softball League has decided to cancel their season.