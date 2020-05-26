Manchester Youth Baseball/Softball Leagues Get Green Light to Start Seasons

The presidents of the Manchester recreational league baseball and softball leagues met with Manchester Recreation Department director Bonnie Gamble and Manchester Recreation Department athletic director Jeff Houck on Tuesday. The leagues received the green light to begin preparations to begin their season in the very near future.
The Recreation Department will begin reserving practice times on the fields as soon as the leagues provide a practice schedule. At press time on Tuesday night, no starting date for any of the 3 leagues was determined. The Coffee County Fastpitch League has decided to move their season to August and will compete as part of a fall league. The Manchester Slo-Pitch Softball League will hold a board meeting on Thursday night to finalize plans for the upcoming season’s opening day. The Manchester Youth Baseball League met on Tuesday night and are tentatively hoping to get underway on June 5th.
Thunder Radio will follow this story and keep you updated as schedules are finalized. If your child is a member of a team in one of these leagues, you can expect to be contacted by your team’s coaches.