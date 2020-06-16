Manchester Youth Baseball Results for Tuesday, June 16th

The Manchester Youth Baseball Association was in action on Tuesday night with games in 4 of the 5 age divisions.
In the 6U Division, Star Physical Therapy dumped Lovelady Auto Parts 21 to 17 and Manchester Tire and Brake stopped Cooper Sports 21 to 4. In the opener, Star Physical Therapy jumped out to an early lead and held off a late rally from Lovelady to claim the win. Zach, Dowell and Curtis all had 3 hits for Star. For Lovelady, Isaac and Jax each had 3 hits and scored 3 times. In the nightcap, Manchester Tire and Brake scored in every inning in the convincing win. Kayvon Perry and Knox Chason each had 3 hits and scored 3 runs for Manchester Tire and Brake. Levi Fisher had a pair of hits and scored a run for Cooper Sports.
In the 8U Division, Freedom Automotive tamed Lions Club 24 to 1 and Dr. J defeated Interstate Auto 18 to 11. In the 1st game, Freedom scored the maximum 8 runs in each of the 3 innings to get the win. Davion Davis had a home run, a double and a single while scoring 3 runs for Freedom. Lions Club got a pair of singles from Fallon and Harrison. In the 2nd game, Dr. J’s defense held Interstate to single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to collect the win. For Dr. J, Rylan had 3 home runs and a single while Kolton added 2 home runs. For Interstate, Eli Baker had 2 home runs and a single while scoring 3 times.
In the 10U Division, State Farm spilled Coffee County Bank 13 to 0 and Viam topped First National Bank 13 to 8. In game #1, pitcher Xander Meeks tossed a 1 hitter as State Farm moved to 4 and 0 on the season. Hyatt Moss had a home run and a single with 4 RBI to lead State Farm. Will Carden had a double for Coffee County Bank’s lone hit. In the 2nd game, Viam scored 7 runs in the top of the 1st inning to take the starch out of First National and grab the win. Ty Stevens had a home run and a walk with 2 RBI to lead Viam. Steve Lombardo had a pair of singles and scored twice for First National Bank.
In the 12U Division, Shelter Insurance doubled up Bush Insurance 14 to 7. Shelter built a 10 to 0 lead to capture the insurance battle. Matt Moore had 2 doubles and a triple to lead Shelter at the plate and also got the win on the mound. Jaden Dickens, Kasen Morrison, Kasen Shores and Ethan Stephens all had doubles for Bush Insurance.
In the 18U Division, the Expos bested the Christiana Braves 5 to 4 in the only game of the night. The Expos of Murfreesboro rallied from an early deficit and held off a late rally from their Rutherford County neighbors to claim the win. For the Expos, Brock had a single and reached on 2 errors while scoring 3 times in the win. Ty Reynolds had a triple, a double and a walk to lead Christiana.
The league returns to action on Thursday with a full slate of games at Fred Deadman Park.